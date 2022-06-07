Scorpio Sky knew there would be comparisons between Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant, but he never wanted that to define the latter.

Like current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, VanZant came from the world of combat sports to join professional wrestling. VanZant has experience in MMA and Bare Knuckle Boxing. In MMA, VanZant has an overall record of 8-5, while in Bare Knuckle Boxing, her record doesn’t serve as well, sitting winless at 0-2.

Rousey debuted in WWE in 2018 at “WrestleMania 34” where she put on a mixed tag match teaming with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, whom she and Angle beat. The match has been regarded as one of the best debut matches of recent history, and with VanZant’s debut approaching, many started wondering if she would be able to put on a performance as good as Rousey.

At AEW’s “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas, Nevada, Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut, teaming with the Men of the Year, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, to take on and successfully defeat Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti. While on Busted Open Radio, Sky addressed comparisons between the two MMA fighters.

“I knew there was going to be comparisons to Ronda and that sort of thing, and so it was important to me [we shifted from that],” Sky explained. “She was just herself out there, which was awesome. She has a big fan base and a lot of people like her.”

VanZant was trained by Gangrel, a former WWE Superstar, most notably known for his time during the Attitude Era, where he formed a group known as the Brood. The Brood consisted of Edge and Christian. The three wrestlers were also a part of a larger stable known as the Ministry of Darkness, led by The Undertaker.

Van Zant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, has been involved with AEW, appearing on “Dynamite,” but has not wrestled for or signed with the company in any capacity to this point. Vanderford also comes from the world of MMA like his wife.

