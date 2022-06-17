Although it has been seven years since Sheamus won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time, the Irishman is already plotting his course if he manages to grab the lucrative prize this year. As of this writing, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is the only competitor to have qualified for the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank Match, with more qualifying matches set to take place on “Raw” and “SmackDown” in the coming weeks.

Despite the 44-year-old not yet punching his ticket to the Premium Live Event on July 2, Sheamus has his eyes firmly fixed on his next quest in WWE.

“I’m not the type of person to jump around, but the IC Title is the number one on the priority list,” Sheamus told The Five Count. “If I win Money in the Bank, I’ll probably use it to cash-in for an IC Title shot. That’s how much I want that championship to go with every single thing, every other award that I’ve won in WWE. The goal is to be the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. I’m just so close, I can taste it.”

If “The Celtic Warrior” is to win the Money in the Bank for the second time and cash-in on the Intercontinental Champion, it would be the first time in company history that the briefcase holder would not have cashed-in on a World Champion. When Sheamus won the briefcase in 2015, he cashed-in on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which was held by Roman Reigns for a brief period at “Survivor Series” that year after winning a tournament finals match for the vacant title.

Sheamus has just about done it all since his WWE debut in 2009. He is a three-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time United States Champion, a four-time Raw Tag Team Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Sheamus also won the 2012 Royal Rumble Match and became King Sheamus after winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2010.

