Sheamus has been a reliable mainstay on the WWE roster since 2009.

He initially made his debut on WWE “ECW,” where he dominated the competition, not suffering a loss in singles action in his few months on the brand. Sheamus quickly rose to the top of the card when he switched to the “Monday Night Raw” roster, and at TLC in December of 2009, Sheamus shockingly won the WWE Championship after beating John Cena in a Tables match.

While on “Thefivecount”, four-time World Champion Sheamus teased a possible change to his schedule in the future.

“I think it’d keep it fresh, it’d be great to do acting a couple of months and then back in the ring a couple of months,” Sheamus said. “Adds to the longevity as well. So yeah, I love being in front of the camera whether it’s promos, backstage, or in the ring wrestling, or movies, or TV shows, whatever it is, it’s a fun job.”

Sheamus took part in acting in the past, acting as Rocksteady in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie released in 2015.

The Celtic Warrior has since gone on to have much success in WWE. Titles Sheamus has won include the WWE Championship on three different occasions, the World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States Championship three times, and the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships five times alongside partner Cesaro. Cesaro and Sheamus together were a tag team known as “The Bar” from 2016 until 2019.

Sheamus has also won the King of the Ring (2010), the Royal Rumble (2012), and the Money in the Bank briefcase (2015). Sheamus cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at “Survivor Series” 2015 directly following Roman Reigns winning the vacant WWE Championship.

Sheamus is currently on the “Smackdown” brand where he has aligned himself with two younger wrestlers, Ridge Holland and Butch, the latter of which was previously known as Pete Dunne. The “Brawling Brutes” have been feuding with the New Day for months, with their first match being in March. The storyline had to change up a little, due to Big E’s unfortunate neck injury.

Big E recently posted an update where he threw his neck brace in the trash, which is a sign of good things to come for the powerhouse of The New Day.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the “thefivecount” podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]