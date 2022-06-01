Sonya Deville believes that Mandy Rose is “absolutely killing it” with her work since making the move to NXT 2.0 back in July.

Rose and Deville are legitimate best friends, former tag team partners, and rivals in WWE, and the former authority figure told the “Under The Ring” podcast that Rose “looks like a star” right now. Rose is currently the NXT Women’s Champion and that’s a role that Deville thinks is leading to her “getting more and more confident every week.”

“I love just seeing someone come into their prime and come into their own … She went down there and she took an opportunity and made the absolute most out of it. She’s a star, she looks like a star. She’s getting the reps down there and she’s just killing it,” Deville said.

Rose won the title at Halloween Havoc in 2021, and since then she has defended it several times, with her reign currently being at 217 days and counting. WWE “NXT 2.0″ is undergoing plenty of change at the moment with many younger wrestlers getting the chance to work, and Deville believes Rose is, “a good role model for a lot of the women down there,” as she is proving “what a Woman’s Champion can look like.”

“We all are so different, we bring such different things to the table, and Mandy is just very talented in a lot of ways,” she said. “And admirable as a person as well, her work ethic and what she puts into this. So, it’s super cool to see her kind of flourishing … Mandy’s killing it.”

Deville has recently returned to work as an in-ring talent after her run as the authority figure on WWE “Raw” and WWE “SmackDown” came to an end. Prior to that, her last major storyline as a worker came against Rose, when the two of them competed in a ‘loser leaves WWE’ match, which “was the craziest time of my career,” according to Deville.

She revealed that they were “both heavily involved in the creative,” and they took something that was “meant to highlight her and Otis” and ended up making it a storyline featuring them two, Deville and Dolph Ziggler, which she believes was “super cool.”

“It was definitely the highlight storyline of my career. It was so real and so personal, and I got to do it with my best friend and my sister, and we were so in it … We kind of just took the ball and ran with it, and did what we could with it, and made the most out of it,” she said.

