We finally have some insight on who will adopt the “Giovanni Vinci” name that was trademarked by WWE on May 17.

According to a new report from Fightful, two-time WWE NXT Tag Champion and former Imperium member, Fabian Aichner, will debut the new persona. Aichner, 31, was separated from his faction members Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser (formerly Walter and Marcel Barthel) when the duo was called up to the SmackDown roster earlier this year.

We mentioned at the time of the new trademark that WWE also claimed the name “Gio Vinci” to pair it with a simpler nickname.

After making his presence known on the European independent circuit, Aichner would move on to top indie promotion “Evolve” where he eventually captured the Evolve Championship. He would make his first appearance in WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, ultimately being eliminated in the first round by Jack Gallagher.

Following that appearance, Aichner signed his WWE contract in June 2017 and would go on to find major success in NXT alongside his partner, Marcel Barthel/Ludwig Kaiser. The duo would capture the NXT Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions and had universally praised matches on several “TakeOver” events over the course of their run.

Their final reign and subsequent breakup as a team began at NXT “Stand and Deliver” on April 2, 2022. Imperium would lose the titles to MSK during a triple threat tag team match that also included the Creed Brothers. Aichner last appeared on the April 5 episode of NXT when Imperium lost a tag team match to The Creed Brothers, leading to Barthel walking out on his teammate.

Now, as a solo star, we will see just how far “Giovanni Vinci” can go on his own.

