The Street Profits will have the advantage at WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/27 episode of WWE “RAW”, Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso to earn the Street Profits the right to choose the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at this weekend’s Money In The Bank premium live event. While a stipulation has yet to be announced, it’s sure to be announced ahead of the show itself, which is slated for this Saturday night.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. will provide any updates on the stipulation that the Street Profits choose as they become available.

