Fans of the former WWE “Talking Smack” will be pleased as ex-hosts Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson are set to reunite for one night only later on this summer.

As part of Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast V event during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, the two former WWE employees will be reuniting for a live episode of Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast.

Starrcast revealed the news on Twitter, stating: “The popular duo reunited to discuss and..talk smack? It’s your exclusive opportunity to attend a rare, LIVE episode of #TheSessions with Renee Paquette, featuring special guest & multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson at #STARRCAST!”

The popular duo reunites to discuss and.. talk smack? It’s your exclusive opportunity to attend a rare, LIVE episode of #TheSessions with Renee Paquette, featuring special guest & multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson at #STARRCAST! 🎟l📺:https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/EfhWnTCSgI — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 7, 2022

Of course, during Danielson’s retirement from in-ring competition he took on a variety of roles for WWE such as being the “SmackDown” General Manager, but arguably his most popular was co-hosting WWE’s “Talking Smack.” It was a panel show that would take place after each episode of the blue brand where WWE Superstars would get to showcase their personalities and push their storylines.

The show was fairly loose and not as heavily scripted as most WWE programming, which is why it proved to be so popular, with Danielson and Paquette having excellent chemistry. This was also the show where Danielson’s famous argument with The Miz took place, which saw the two men getting heated, taking what seemed to be legitimate shots at each other.

This is just one of many special panels and shows that will be taking place during Starrcast, with the Roast Of Ric Flair happening during this weekend. Mick Foley and Kevin Nash will also be recording live episodes of their brand new podcasts, while Bret Hart will speak about his iconic WWE SummerSlam 1992 match, amongst many others.

On top of the panels there will be meet and greets, and wrestling shows, including what is being billed as Flair’s last ever wrestling match as he steps out from retirement to compete once again, although it is not yet known who he will be facing.

