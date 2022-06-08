Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared the official poster for his upcoming DC Universe movie, “Black Adam,” while also revealing that the world premiere trailer will drop today.

He tweeted out yesterday saying: “The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam. World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam drops TOMORROW. Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics”

The role sees The Rock jump into the superhero world, portraying the DC character, which he first announced he would be doing back in 2014. Since that point, there have been several setbacks when it comes to getting this project off the ground, but it is set to be released on October 21, and will see The Rock joined by; Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The movie also sees The Rock working alongside Jaume Collet-Serra who also directed Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which saw the WWE legend take on a lead role. He has previously shared on-set photographs from the filming process, giving fans a tease of what to expect, but later today they will have far more details when the trailer drops.

The Rock will become the latest wrestler to head into the world of superheroes, joining Batista and John Cena who have already worked in that genre. Batista has portrayed Drax in multiple MCU movies, being a core member of “The Guardians Of The Galaxy” franchise, while he has also appeared in multiple “Avengers” movies.

The Rock’s former WWE WrestleMania opponent is someone that portrays a character in the same DC Universe that Black Adam will exist in though, as Cena has taken on the role of Peacemaker. That saw him have his own television series while he was also involved in “The Suicide Squad 2” which was directed by James Gunn, who interestingly has also directed three of Batista’s MCU movies.

Because The Rock and Cena’s characters both exist in the DC Universe, many wrestling fans have spoken about the possibility of seeing them link up, and Cena has previously admitted that “it would be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him.”

