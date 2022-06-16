Marina Shafir and the current AEW Women’s Champion have showcased their bond backstage by literally breaking bread together during the recent “AEW Dynamite” taping, squashing any rumors of issues between them.

Alongside the images, Rosa tweeted: “Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir.”

There had been some criticism of their “AEW Dynamite” match from last week, which the champion won, with some fans claiming that Rosa sandbagged the former “WWE NXT” Superstar. “Sandbagging” is when a wrestler intentionally makes themselves heavier and harder to move, forcing their opponent to look poor. A fan also alleged that Rosa was “no selling” for Shafir, which are claims that she has gone on to deny in a recent interview with “The MMA Hour.”

Previously, Rosa has had issues inside the ring with Ivelisse, with the two of them having a controversial match together on “AEW Dynamite” back in 2020. The bout led to shoot elements taking place as they weren’t on the same page. Ivelisse went on to claim that Rosa “didn’t want to do anything,” and that she “had no choice but to nudge her face,” as she had forgotten a spot.

Rosa did respond to those comments at the time, making it clear that her main goal “is to keep my opponents safe,” inside the ring, regardless of any “relationship inside or outside.”

The former NWA and Lucha Underground star has been a focal point in the women’s division during her time in AEW, becoming one of the most popular stars on the roster throughout that period, leading her to the title. She is currently scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Toni Storm at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event next weekend.

