Ciampa spent years “NXT” growing the product and has finally moved to the main roster.

While in “NXT,” Ciampa, then known as Tomasso Ciampa, had much success which included being a two-time NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Johnny Gargano as #DIY, and he has won three “NXT” Year-End Awards. Ciampa has recently moved to the Monday Night Raw brand, where he recently took on and lost to Mustafa Ali after United States Champion Theory caused a disqualification.

Ciampa was in the main event of many Takeovers, quite often those main events were for Championship gold. Ciampa described part of what made “NXT” so special during El Brunch de WWE.

“Johnny, and Undisputed Era, and Finn while he shared it with us, and there was just so many of us, you know? Aleister and everybody,” Ciampa stated. “… What we did as #DIY specifically, with Revival and then the Cruiserweight Classic, and splitting up and our feud, like, that’s something that I was very hands-on with and I got to put a lot of input into it.”

Ciampa had memorable feuds in NXT with everyone he mentioned during the brand’s Black & Gold era. Ciampa discussed how he felt NXT was to fans.

“I think without being an ECW, I think it had a very ECW-feel … When I got there, we had just starting to do a couple of Takeovers. We weren’t really doing live events on the road much and by the time we got to the pandemic, we were on the road twice a month for four days every month, and we were doing Takeovers every couple of months. We were like a legit third brand.”

Since September of 2021, “NXT” has been re-branded as “NXT 2.0”, a much more colorful and much less Triple H style version of the brand. “NXT” has its next big show, “NXT: In Your House”, this Saturday, June 4th, which will be taking place at the Performance Center.

