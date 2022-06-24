This week’s “AEW Dynamite” ranked #1 on Cable in the 18-49 demographic, but the young wrestling promotion is constantly looking to draw new eyeballs. And it appears even some of the loyal fans are playing a part in trying to augment AEW’s viewership.

As seen in the tweet below, a fan revealed he requested the restaurant he was dining at to put “Dynamite” on the television with hopes of captivating the interest of other customers. Upon noticing the tweet, AEW President Tony Khan would thank the fan, admitting that it was “super chill” of them to introduce All Elite programming to first-time fans.

Thank you, that was super chill of you to do that, and I appreciate it very much.#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/8cKXIsYBuC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 23, 2022

Through another tweet, Khan would ask fans to guess the mystery opponent to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. As noted earlier, the likes of Cesaro, Johnny Gargano and Undisputed ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham have been widely discussed as possible opponents for Sabre Jr. The mystery man will also be introduced as the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, as confirmed by Excalibur on commentary during Wednesday’s show.

Thanks to everyone who watched @AEWonTV last night, #AEWDynamite finished as Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite!

We’re back on TNT tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage +

Countdown to #ForbiddenDoor!

Who do you think the Mystery Opponent vs @zacksabrejr on ppv Sunday will be? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 23, 2022

Best fans in the world 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rt3BGDEPQy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 24, 2022

While most fans appear to be pleased with the card for Sunday’s Forbidden Door, Khan lamented earlier this week that a slew of injuries forced him to make drastic changes to the pay-per-view card.

“I had a lot of plans leading into it, and I think that would’ve been great,” Tony Khan told Busted Open Radio. “And the TV was ready to go, we had a lot of great matches planned in the weeks leading into Forbidden Door.”

While the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and Kyle O’Reilly are unable to wrestle at the event due to injuries, others such as Andrade El Idolo, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro won’t compete Sunday in Chicago because Mexican wrestlers who previously worked for AAA are barred from the crossover show due to New Japan’s partnership with CMLL. The final card for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view can be found here.

