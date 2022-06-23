Shane Strickland & Keith Lee vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been added to the lineup for Sunday’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The match was announced during the tapings for Friday’s “AEW Rampage.” You can click here for full spoiler results from the show.

In recent weeks, Strickland & Lee have tried to coexist as a team in the aftermath of Strickland eliminating Lee from the Casino Battle Royale during the “Dynamite” after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. On this week’s “AEW Dark: Elevation,” Lee ignored Strickland’s greeting at the entrance area and proceeded to focus on their match against Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett. In a backstage interview last week, Strickland compared their dissension to that of basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who won three championships together for the Los Angeles Lakers despite not being the best of friends.

Known collectively as Swerve In Our Glory, Strickland & Lee were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month. They began teaming up in early May, notching up wins over the likes of Nick Comoroto & Q. T. Marshall and Luther & Serpentico on AEW’s YouTube shows. They also defeated Anthony Henry & J. D. Drake on the May 18 episode of “Dynamite.”

With Strickland & Lee vs. El Desperado & Kanemaru officially announced, Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view now has a total of 10 matches and 1 Buy-In match. The updated card can be found below.

* INTERIM AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page

* AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm.

* Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked choice vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Darby Allin & Sting & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy.

* FOUR-WAY TO DETERMINE INAUGURAUL ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPION

Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

* Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR THE ROH AND IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

FTR vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Roppongi Vice

* Swerve In Our Glory (Shane Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

THE BUY-IN:

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. NJPW Dojo’s Kevin Knight & The DKC & Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura.

