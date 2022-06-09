During the casino battle royal on “AEW Dynamite” this week, Swerve Strickland shocked the fans by eliminating his own tag team partner, Keith Lee, from the match.

The match had major implications, as the winner went on the face Jon Moxley in the main event for a chance to go to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door main event to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship. The Swerve In Our Glory stars joined the battle royal in the second group, and the former “NXT” Champion eliminated four participants during his time in the ring.

Both Colten and Austin Gunn, Tony Nese, and Lance Archer were thrown over the top rope by Lee, but he was then left stunned as Strickland eliminate him when they were both celebrating on the ropes together, catching Lee off-guard.

Strickland was eventually eliminated by Andrade El Idolo, but he took to Twitter to share the fact he got rid of Lee, simply stating “….. dead weight.”

……. dead weight pic.twitter.com/uavclgvlNa — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 9, 2022

Lee also reacted to the situation on social media, and he made it clear that he was not impressed by his tag team partner.

He wrote: “I am well aware this is an every man for himself match…. But after I saved you FROM elimination…. we have a problem.”

I am well aware this is an every man for himself match…. But after I saved you FROM elimination…. we have a problem. https://t.co/T1DariNe9h pic.twitter.com/WzcDy2UqUy — Mistaken Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 9, 2022

The two men have been working together as a team for several weeks now, being joined together from very early on in their AEW careers as they feuded with Team Taz. Their pairing has proven to be popular with fans, as they even earned an AEW Tag Team Championship match at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, but it remains to be seen whether or not this will be the end of their partnership.

The battle royal ended up being won by Kyle O’Reilly, who went on to face Moxley in the main event, with the Blackpool Combat Club member getting the win in order to progress to AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door event. Moxley will compete against either NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]