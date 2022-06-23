Viewers were cold on “AEW Dynamite” last week, seeing its lowest average viewership in the key demographic since April of 2021. This week executives at AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery can breathe easy, as “Dynamite” viewership was up from last week.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week’s edition of “Dynamite” caught the eye of 878,000 average viewers overall, up 15% from last week’s episode, with an 11% bump in the 18-49 demographic. The show essentially tied for first in cable originals in the Wednesday night ratings against “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

This week’s edition had a lot of heavy lifting to do, with the announcement of four more matches to the Forbidden Door card, including the status of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, and NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada. The show ended with a brawl between various members of the AEW and NJPW roster, while Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi stared each otehr down in the ring. Viewers clearly showed up to watch the card take shape and the chaos unfold after last week’s rating for both “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” gave some cause for concern.

The leading program on Wednesday was Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals which saw the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning to extend their series lead to 3-1. The game was viewed by 1.31 million viewers on average.

The most viewed YouTube video from this week’s “AEW Dynamite” was the AEW debut of “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, with the brawl that concluded the broadcast falling to a far number 2.

While the key demographic and overall viewership was up for the pre-Forbidden Door show, the male 12-34 demographic dropped 24%, people 18-49 was down 10%, and people 35-49 was down 12%. The female 12-34 demographic was up 29%, the biggest percentage jump of any of the viewership demographics.

