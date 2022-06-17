Regardless of the low viewership number for “AEW Dynamite” this week, Tony Khan aimed to remain on the sunny side of the street. The 6/15 episode of “Dynamite” presented a newsworthy card for viewers but despite that, the “Road Rager” from St. Louis only received a total average viewership of 761,000. That is a 19% drop from the previous week’s episode. It also suffered greatly in the key demographic which dropped 18% as well.

Following the news, Khan took to Twitter to thank the people who did tune in and mention some additional statistics:

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!” The AEW President tweeted. “Though cable/satellite overall was down, we were #1 in our timeslots for each hour of Dynamite + the show tied for #1 overall for Wednesday!”

Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!

Though cable/satellite overall was down, we were #1 in our timeslots for each hour of Dynamite + the show tied for #1 overall for Wednesday!

We’re back with a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT

tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2022

The tie that Khan is referring to is the 18-49 demographic rating for cable originals. Both “Dynamite” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” garnered a 0.28 rating. “Dynamite” was watched prominently by men in that demographic as it beat “Real Housewives” by 0.30 rating difference (0.40 to 0.10) while the latter had more women watching, beating “Dynamite” with a 0.30 rating difference (0.46 to 0.16). “Real Housewives” did get a larger number in total average viewership as it had 1,157,000 people watching and they were officially in the #1 spot for Wednesday’s cable originals.

The “Road Rager” special of “Dynamite” aimed to deliver on action as the main event featured a ladder match for the Tag Team Titles between The Young Bucks and Jungle Express. The Bucks became the new champions after a hard-hitting match and a show-closing angle had Christian Cage turning heel on the former champions. “Dynamite” started with a “hair vs. hair” match featuring Chris Jericho going up against Ortiz and the build for Forbidden Door was heavy as several NJPW stars made appearances on the program. One of those stars was Will Ospreay who faced Dax Harwood in singles action.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]