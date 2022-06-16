In the immediate aftermath of CM Punk’s injury, AEW was forced to come up with a solution for their AEW World title picture, ultimately deciding to create an AEW Interim World Championship. We now know the champion will be determined in a match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. However, another top AEW star also had an interest in being involved; Chris Jericho.

In an interview with TSN, which holds AEW’s television rights in Canada, Jericho revealed his initial thoughts after Punk went down.

“To be honest with you, when Punk got hurt, I thought maybe I would get the call to work with Tanahashi,” Jericho said. “Obviously, Mox is a great choice as well, but that to me is the status of what I should be doing in a New Japan situation. Don’t forget, we’ve got Blood and Guts three days later, so if I do something at Forbidden Door, it has to be something that leads to Blood and Guts. It has to be the next step in the story, so where does that fit in? Well, we have to use our heads and figure something out to make it fit in somewhere.

“And you can’t really have a pay-per-view without Chris Jericho on the show or Eddie Kingston on the show or Bryan Danielson on the show at this point, especially with Punk and other guys out. I’m sure I’ll be involved in some capacity, but it’s going to have to be more of something that fits together with what’s going on at Blood and Guts, which probably means not so much a singles match and more of a faction-based match with the Jericho Appreciation Society at the crux of it versus the BCC or whatever New Japan guys we decide could fit in there.”

As revealed on “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” last night, Jericho will be doing something on Forbidden Door to build towards Blood & Guts days later. He will team with new Jericho Appreciation Society member, Sammy Guevara, and Suzuki-gun leader Minoru Suzuki to take on Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta, New Japan’s Shota Umino, and Eddie Kington.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts