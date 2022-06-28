FTR’s Dax Harwood took to social media this afternoon to call out the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

While The Usos say “We The Ones,” according to Harwood, he and Cash Wheeler might be the ones now. While Harwood and Wheeler were in WWE as The Revival, they faced The Usos on a number of occasions. One match was at Extreme Rules in 2019, where Harwood and Wheeler retained the RAW Tag Team Titles against Jey and Jimmy.

Harwood tweeted, “Maybe…we the ones, Uce? Maybe… 7 (star emoji) FTR”

Last weekend, FTR became the IWGP Tag Team Champions after defeating United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

FTR also are the ROH Tag Team Champions and the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

They have been the ROH Tag Team Champions since defeating The Briscoes on April 1 at Supercard of Honor XV. FTR have been the AAA World Tag Team Champions since defeating the Lucha Brothers on the October 16th, 2021 episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

Jey & Jimmy Uso had defeated Riddle & Randy Orton in the main event of the May 20th episode of “SmackDown” in the “Winners Take All” Unification Match.

The Usos are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits this Sunday at Monday In The Bank.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]