Though small adjustments have been made to her presentation in recent weeks, it looks like Alexa Bliss might be longing to return to the old ways of her WWE character.

After WWE “Raw” wrapped up this past Monday, Bliss took to Twitter and posted a message that gave a glimpse into where her mind was at. She even picked up a big win against Doudrop on this week’s episode of the show.

To be fair … I miss that version of me too 🤘🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 31, 2022

Bliss returned to WWE programming for the first time since February when she competed on the May 10 episode of “Raw”. On the night of her return, she defeated Sonya Deville and then was booked for a rematch against her the following week, which she also won.

“Twisted Bliss” underwent a fiend-like shift in character following the cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at “Extreme Rules” 2020. She would eventually betray The Fiend in his match against Randy Orton on Night Two of “WrestleMania 37” and transition to more of a solo act.

Alexa Bliss is a 3-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion, a 2-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, a 2-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nikki Cross/A.S.H., the 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and she was the second-ever triple crown champion behind Bayley.

With the “Money in the Bank” Premium Live Event returning on July 2, 2022, WWE highlighted Bliss’ 2018 victory in the women’s ladder match during this past week’s episode of “Raw”. Perhaps it’s foreshadowing that Bliss will win the briefcase again this year and pivot her character to a place she wants it. Only time will tell.

