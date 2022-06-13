According to a report by PWInsider, “WWE SmackDown” is set to be invaded by two former World Champions from “WWE Raw” later on this week.

Both AJ Styles and Finn Balor are reportedly slated to be at the upcoming taping in Minneapolis on Friday, but it is unknown whether or not they are going to appear as part of the FOX broadcast on television, or if they will be used in dark segments.

Of course, the brand split is technically still in effect, with the company having two different and distinct rosters that are supposed to be exclusive. But in recent months that line has started to become blurred, even though WWE reportedly has no plans to merge the “Raw” and “SmackDown” rosters together at this moment.

The likes of The Bloodline, RK-Bro, and Kevin Owens have all ended up appearing on shows they are not technically a part of recently, which has helped to freshen up the product at times.

Right now neither Balor nor Styles has anything to do with anybody on the blue brand in terms of current storylines, so it will be interesting to see how they are potentially integrated on that show. The two men had been battling on the same side up until last week as they had been going up against Edge’s Judgment Day faction, which included them being on the same team at WWE’s Hell In A Cell premium live event.

All of that changed on “WWE Raw” last week when Balor joined the group, only for him, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest to turn on Edge, kicking him out of the group. This was reportedly done because WWE is interested in pushing the faction down a supernatural route, which the WWE Hall Of Famer was apparently not an advocate for, so a change was made.

Styles has yet to respond to that situation on television, and it remains to see if anything happens on “WWE Raw” tonight to address that, and whether he will follow Balor to join the faction or if he will continue fighting against them.

