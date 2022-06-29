The Big Show is returning to the big screen.

AEW’s Paul Wight is featured in a trailer for the upcoming film “Marcus.” Written and directed by JR Poli and released by Gravitas Ventures, the film is based on Poli’s 2018 short-film of the same name.

The description of the film reads as follows:

“Marcus has a checkered past and an unstable present. Unexpected news brings a new opportunity. He leaves his life behind and sets off to find purpose and forgiveness. But Marcus will have to face the consequences of his past and overcome the greatest obstacle of all: Himself.”

Wight is set to play Gus Hoffman according to the film’s IMDB page.

The movie marks Wight’s first film role since leaving WWE in February of 2021, though “Marcus” was made in 2020. Wight has since been a color commentator on AEW programming, and last wrestled for AEW in March of this year, defeating Austin Green. Wight recently said that his in-ring career is not over, despite having his second hip replacement surgery in December. However, the 50-year-old wrestler doesn’t see himself holding any championships. “Maybe if it works out and there’s a younger talent that I can help bring along, like a tag team championship, maybe. I’ve done my five nights a week for decades, I’ve put in my time.”

Wight was also seen recently on WWE programming. The former WWE Champion was one of three AEW talent that paid tribute to John Cena during Monday’s celebration of Cena’s 20-year career. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho also sent in well wishes to Cena.

