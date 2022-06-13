Trish Stratus is sure to keep in shape and she’s not shying away from making fans think “never say never.” In a new interview with Sportskeeda’s Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about the potential of stepping back in a WWE ring.

“I mean if someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might,” Stratus coyly stated. Apter added that “The Man” could be her toughest opponent to date and Stratus was easy to dismiss that notion.

“It would really be nothing,” she said. “She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that (don’t tell her I said that), and maybe just slip in there and just beat her.”

Apter asked Stratus how she manages to keep in such fantastic shape after not wrestling on a steady basis.

“I do yoga, that’s my main thing. I still have my weights in my basement and I get down there and do it every once in a while, but I do a 15-20 yoga float every single day, keeps the body limber, look in the mirror, I go, ‘Everything look good? Okay!’ Off I go.

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, Stratus made a “Stratus-fying” return in 2018, as the surprise 30th entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Following that, she competed on the all-women’s WWE Evolution card as she and a returning Lita ended up victorious against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Her return was capped off with a single’s match at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair, which she lost via submission.

Earlier this year, Stratus hosted a WWE Live event from Ontario and even created some tension between her and Lynch. Around that time she also expressed interest in going up against Sasha Banks in a dream match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]