It didn’t take long for Troy Donovan to comment on his WWE release, which was initially reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Donovan was reportedly let go from the company following a “policy issue” and that was later confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Donovan took to Twitter to thank his friends and colleagues for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out,” Donovan tweeted. “Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

One of those supporters was recent NXT newcomer Thea Hail who encouraged Donovan to “just keep swimming!”

❤️🔥 just keep swimming lol!! — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 13, 2022

Donovan’s release from the company came as a shock to the “NXT” fanbase as he has become a prominent figure on the show after joining the D’Angelo Family as one of Tony D’Angelo’s wiseguys. “Two Dimes” Donovan, along with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo were two of D’Angelo’s “capos” and a major storyline began developing between that trio and Legado Del Fantasma. A “turf war” was had at NXT In Your House and it was D’Angelo’s crew who came out victorious after Donovan “stacked” Lorenzo on top of Joaquin Wilde for the pinfall. Due to the match stipulation, Legado Del Fantasma was forced to join the D’Angelo Family and there has been teased tension between the factions since.

Donovan joined WWE back on April 8 in a class that featured Lorenzo, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace. His debut match came on an episode of “NXT Level Up” when he and Lorenzo lost to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hawyard of Chase University.

Donovan (real name Cole McKinney) made his early rounds on the scene wrestling under the name of Cole Karter where he had some previous stints wrestling on “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

