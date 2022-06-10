WWE announced two Money In The Bank qualifying matches for tomorrow’s episode of “SmackDown.”

Drew McIntyre is set to face Sheamus in a men’s qualifying match while Lacey Evans is set to face Xia Li in a women’s qualifying match.

Tomorrow’s match will be Evans’ first match in more than a year. Evans recently came back after going on maternity leave. She gave birth last October to her second daughter. She was originally set to make her in-ring return on Memorial Day on “Raw,” but WWE sent her instead to the Coca-Cola 600 race.

As noted, since Evans’ WWE return, she was moved a few times, first “SmackDown,” then to “Raw,” and now she’s back to “SmackDown” again.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 is taking place on Saturday, July 2nd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Last year the event took place in Fort Worth, Texas and the winner of the Men’s Money In The Bank was Big E and the Women’s Money In The Bank winner was Nikki A.S.H. Results of last year’s Money In The Bank are available here.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s “SmackDown:”

Intercontinental Championship Match

Ricochet (c) vs. Gunther

Money In The Bank Men’s Qualifying Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Money In The Bank Women’s Qualifying Match

Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

Max Dupri will reveal the first client of his Maximum Male Models agency

