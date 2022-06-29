Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page has been added to the card for “AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts,” AEW President Tony Khan announced Tuesday night.

Khan revealed that the match came about “per the request” of the American Top Team, referencing the challenge issued by Dan Lambert via social media. As seen below, Lambert would refer to Cassidy as “the epitome of lazy, undersized wrestlers” that AEW fans idolize in a fiery promo posted on Twitter.

“…It’s time to put the children back in their rooms and start allocating the valuable television and pay-per-view exposure to real men like Ethan Page,” Lambert said. “We’re not gonna make this happen quick enough by starting at the bottom of your pint-sized pecking order and working our way up, so we’re gonna start at the top, we’re gonna cut off the head of the snake. We’re gonna do this by challenging you to a match on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy.”

“You represent everything that’s wrong with this company, and the sport of professional wrestling as a whole” Lambert continued. “And Ethan Page puts an end to you on Dynamite.”

While Cassidy is coming off a loss to IWGP U.S. Champion Will Ospreay at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Page lost to Miro in an All-Atlantic Championship qualifier match earlier this month.

A little later on Tuesday, Khan would also announce TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey in a title match. The bout came about Stokely Hathaway demanded an “Open Challenge” for his client.

AEW has also confirmed a Christian Cage promo segment for Wednesday’s show, which will be headlined by only the second Blood & Guts match in company history. The updated lineup for the show can be found below.

* Blood & Guts match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager vs. AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz & Eddie Kingston

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

* TBS Championship “Open Challenge” Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Leila Grey

* Christian Cage promo

