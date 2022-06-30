One WWE superstar that scratched and clawed her way to the top of the card is Becky Lynch, now also recognized as Big Time Becks on television. Her efforts have been praised by several WWE legends throughout her run, with the latest being the legendary “Deadman”, The Undertaker.

“Becky is so dialed in right now,” ‘Taker told “Sports Illustrated“. “You’re on TV as much as they are, you can get used up really fast—but Becky is constantly evolving. She’s doing that on the mic and in the ring.”

Upon arriving on the main roster in 2015 alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, Lynch was drafted to “SmackDown” to boost their women’s division while Banks and Flair were presented in a top feud on “Raw”. Though she was winning matches and was initially presented as a top talent on “SmackDown”, Lynch fell somewhat into obscurity after portraying the same “lass kicker” gimmick since her time in WWE NXT.

Enter: The Man. At SummerSlam 2018, Lynch turned on her storyline best friend, Charlotte Flair, and cemented herself as the new antihero persona, The Man. This carefree, outspoken attitude from Lynch propelled her to the top of the company and led to such feats as winning the first women’s main event match at WrestleMania, becoming the highest-paid woman in the company in 2020, according to “Forbes“, and remaining at the top of the card to this very day. Lynch even won the main event of this past Monday’s WWE “Raw”, guaranteeing her a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend.

But who else does The Phenom see as someone carrying the torch for the women of WWE? None other than the EST of WWE and the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. ‘Taker sees her as a standout talent that has quickly shown she can be relied on to elevate WWE for years to come.

“The women’s division is really, really good,” Undertaker added. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed.”

