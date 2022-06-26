WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss showed off her singing skills on Friday.

As seen below, Bliss joined her husband singer Ryan Cabrera at the Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on stage.

@AlexaBliss_WWE singing lose yourself at the Powell festival pic.twitter.com/BwucRtXxsZ — Chase Fletcher (@Chasefletcher18) June 25, 2022

Bliss and Cabrera tied the knot in April at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. The couple first announced their engagement in November 2020.

As noted, Bliss is part of the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, along with Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez. Bliss and Morgan had defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The current card of the event is available here.

