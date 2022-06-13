Former WWF star Virgil took to Twitter over the weekend to apologize to those he’s wronged in the past and to thank fans for all the support.

The tweets come days after he called out Ted Dibiase over the welfare fraud case that Dibiase, his sons, Brett, and former WWE star Ted Dibiase Jr., are part of, along with 38 other parties. In October 2021, had previously ordered the Dibiase family to pay back misappropriated funds.

As seen in the tweets below, the former WWE Million Dollar Champion noted how in the past he made mistakes and been hard to fans, and to the people that he worked with. He also specifically thanked AEW star Chris Jericho (as noted, Jericho donated a sum of $1,500 to Virgil’s fundraiser), the son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, and the “many wrestling fans who have helped through prayer and donations.”

I want to take the time & say thankful for all the help. It has been very hardtimes & could not make it without all of you. I know in the past I made mistakes, been hard to work with & been hard to fans.Sometimes, when you have been blessed to be its hard. When those days end. To those who I have wronged I’m sorry. God has opened my eyes and I believe he has put me through this journey to wake me up and show me it’s better to be honest, trustworthy and ask for forgiveness. I like to thank Chris Jericho, Paul Orndorff’s son, and others who have reached out and helped. And to the many wrestling fans who have helped through prayer and donations thank you. I am at my first finish line and would love your support https://paypal.com/pools/c/8K2qyDNtJm Love you all.

Virgil is currently battling stage 2 colon cancer. He was also diagnosed with dementia and suffered two massive strokes in April.

The current fundraiser for Virgil’s medical expenses has raised $3,920.27. Fans can help by donating to his fundraiser by clicking here.

