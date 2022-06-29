Wardlow recently did a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

During the signing, the AEW star was asked about MJF and his infamous “AEW Dynamite” pipebomb promo.

Wardlow at first said “next question,” but then answered if he knew more about what MJF was going to say during the promo. During the promo, MJF had called out AEW President Tony Khan for overpaying “ex-WWE guys,” he called Khan a f–king mark, and asked to be fired.

“Next question,” said Wardlow. ” Nobody knows. I mean, for the most part, we all write our own (promos). I mean, they just hand us microphones. We go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there.”

Prior to the “Double Or Nothing” match, where Wardlow quickly defeated him, MJF no-showed a meet and greet. Since the whole situation, MJF was removed from anything to due with AEW, including the official roster on their website. Warner Brothers Discovery even issued an edict regarding MJF’s “immediate removal” from all promotional work with AEW. You can read more about the edict at this link here.

Before the signing was over, Wardlow was also asked if he knew where MJF currently was and if he would return to AEW.

“I know nothing about that. Nobody knows. I don’t care. I personally don’t care.”

Below is the full video:

