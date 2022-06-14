All Elite Wrestling’s “Blackpool Combat Club” and Claudio Castagnoli (aka former WWE star Cesaro) seem like a match made in heaven given the ties to several members of the group. From his matches with William Regal and Jon Moxley to his real-life close friendship with Bryan Danielson, Castagnoli would be a perfect fifth member, matching their hard-hitting and technical style in the ring as well.

But of all the members Castagnoli would have ties to, Wheeler Yuta is not one of them.

“Cesaro’s awesome,” Wheeler said, during an online FaceBook meet and greet for K&S WrestleFest. “I would support him in any role, anywhere I can see him wrestle. He is incredible but I think he would fit in well with us [in the Blackpool Combat Club], he’s got history with Regal as well.”

Speaking of Regal, he’s been very vocal about wanting Castagnoli in AEW, stating that he would sacrifice roster members to sign the “Swiss Superman.” Since departing WWE in February after his contract expired, Castagnoli has yet to comment on his free agency status and also hasn’t made an appearance for another wrestling company.

His last match for WWE came against Happy Corbin where he lost in under 4 minutes. It was reported earlier this month that the former United States Champion would be taking some time off from his wrestling career to focus on his family.

Tony Khan has been vocal in the past about Castagnoli, stating he’s a fan and has a ton of respect for him as a professional wrestler. It’s unclear at this time where the former Cesaro will end up, but it’s obvious many within AEW would love to see him become All Elite with Wheeler Yuta adding himself to that list.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S WrestleFest with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

