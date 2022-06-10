During a recent episode of “AEW Dynamite,” The Blackpool Combat Club’s manager William Regal showcased a vignette featuring the group training in a gym, warning future opponents about his dangerous trio. The group currently consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta and was officially created in March after a victory over The Varsity Blonds.

For those wondering, a lot goes into the production of vignettes. From voiceovers to finding a set to shoot and making sure everything’s perfect. In this case, however, Regal said the vignette was very quickly done, yet done to perfection.

“It was incredible when I watched it and I’m not a big fan of watching my own stuff,” Regal said, during a recent episode of the “Gentleman Villain“. “We shot that in a very short amount of time, we went to a gym in Dallas, early morning which Bryan Danielson organized. I apologize greatly because I can’t remember the gentleman’s name who filmed it. We went and filmed in the early morning in a power-lifting gym or a CrossFit gym with no mats and we just wrestled and talked for half an hour or so, might have been more.

“That was filmed and it was just us, nothing set up and we just actually trained the way we would normally train and showing Wheeler [Yuta] things I wouldn’t normally show [people]. There are a lot of dirty tricks and nasty spiteful things and we were just going through some of those.

During the vignette, Regal spoke over the footage of the Blackpool Combat Club. The experienced grappler warned future opponents about what they can expect when they step in the ring with this group of violent gentlemen.

“At TV that night, Giancarlo (Dittamo, former WWE producer) came up and said ‘Would you like to go and do a voice-over for this?’ Went and found a place backstage and George lit it up and sat down, and I thought they were just going to take little soundbites of whatever it was and I just talked for three minutes and that was it,” Regal said. “Then after I finished, it was a one-take thing that they ended up playing in its entirety and never touched it.

“So that was just me talking for three minutes and then Giancarlo asked for a couple of close-ups and a couple just looking into the camera. It was all done and dusted in about 15 minutes if that. That’s including setting the lights up and everything, it was just done and I couldn’t believe the results from it. That’s great when you’ve got incredibly talented production people like that in Giancarlo and George and so sorry I can’t remember the gentleman who filmed the stuff in the gym.”

Jon Moxley has a chance to bring the AEW World Championship into the Club when he faces Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the interim belt.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Gentleman Villain with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]