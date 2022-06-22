In professional wrestling, the most common way to win a match is by pinfall, and William Regal is a bit of a stickler when it comes to the correct way to pin your opponent.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villian,” the former “NXT” General Manager discussed the first NXT Takeover event in 2014. During the conversation, Regal took note of the in-ring skill of an “NXT” wrestler named Camacho — now better known as 7-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tanga Loa — and used it as an excuse to talk about his philosophy toward pin attempts.

“I’m a bit of a pin freak,” Regal said, comparing shoddy pins to unrealistic violence in action films. “People can laugh and I don’t care, because I think I’ve earned my right to say this: More people should take notice of the pins … I hear Jim Ross sometimes call out people on pins and I will too … He can’t kill his credibility as an announcer, and I wouldn’t as an announcer, by calling something a great pin when there’s nothing covering either shoulder when you’re trying to pin somebody.”

Regal competed as a professional wrestler from 1986 until 2013, competing for numerous organizations such as WCW, NJPW, and WWE. Regal wrestled in WCW for most of the 1990s, transitioning over to WWE for good in 2000. He won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the European and World Tag Team Championships both four times during his in-ring career.

Regal last wrestled in December of 2013, where he took on former WWE Superstar Cesaro on “NXT,” losing to the Swiss Superman in a little over 20 minutes of action. At the time, Regal was already doing commentary for the “NXT” brand, and shortly after his in-ring retirement, he became “NXT’s” on-screen General Manager, holding onto that title until he was released from the company on January 5th, 2022. He ultimately made his way to AEW, forming a group that is now known as the Blackpool Combat Club.

