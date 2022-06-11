The news of Paige’s WWE departure has elicited reactions from wrestlers across promotions. As noted earlier, the former two-time WWE Divas Champion announced Friday that July 7 will be her last day with WWE.

Paige, who was forced to retire in 2018 due to a career-ending neck injury, has vowed to defy the odds and eventually return to the squared circle. Last year, Paige said she was inspired by the journeys of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AEW star Bryan Danielson, both of whom successfully returned from career-threatening injuries. Most recently, Paige asked fans to ‘imagine a return’ when it was pointed out to her that she’d been featured in several of WWE’s most-liked Instagram photos in the company’s history.

Reactions to the news of Page’s WWE departure can be seen below.

Thank you woman ❤️ https://t.co/DM5X1GAJid — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2022

Thank you Mom!! 🥹 you’re the best love you ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/QSnD1dQieX — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 11, 2022

All the best in what ever lay ahead. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 10, 2022

🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 11, 2022

🖤 — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) June 11, 2022

💙💙 — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) June 11, 2022

Thank you for everything ❤️ https://t.co/2oXEz91Xkb — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 11, 2022

I love you!! You were always one of the absolute bright spots in my time in WWE. Never met someone that was so much of an instant bonafide star. Can’t wait for what the world has to offer you! 👩🏼‍🎤👩🏼‍🎤 https://t.co/Dwy6hAsJ6z — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 10, 2022

I love you so much. Thank you for everything you taught me about wrestling. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings for women & inspiring the next generation of humans to chase their dreams no matter what gender, race or sexual orientation they are. ❤️ forever. #ThankYouPaige https://t.co/bjbxdK27mx — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) June 11, 2022

Love you, sister!! You’re amazing. 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/Eqkartg1Ct — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 11, 2022

Truly a legendary talent and person. I don’t think she’ll ever know the incredible impact that she’s had on people like me and so many others. My initial opportunity to work in a WWE ring was due to HER story. Honored to call her a friend. This will ALWAYS be.. her house. ilysm https://t.co/ZsMm3EPSk2 — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 11, 2022

