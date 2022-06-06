Madcap Moss could very well emerge as WWE’s breakout Superstar of 2022.

After defeating Happy Corbin at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Moss received a lot of props from wrestlers and fans alike for his performance in the No Holds Barred Match. The praise came from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, AEW star Swerve Strickland and former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide. Meanwhile, former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) was delighted to see Moss ditching the suspenders for wrestling tights.

Great job Moss vs Corbin. Strong win for Madcap!! 💪🏽#HIAC — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 6, 2022

It’s time to push my Madcap Moss agenda pic.twitter.com/1RtkKARiPz — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) June 6, 2022

Moss got the goods bro — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 6, 2022

.@MadcapMoss in wrestling gear again ✔️ — Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) June 6, 2022

It appears WWE is sticking to calling the rising Superstar Madcap Moss, contrary to earlier speculation that the “Moss” is being removed from his stage name. In fact, the announcers continued to refer to him as just “Madcap” on Sunday, but the graphics and backstage interviewers referred to him as Madcap Moss.

The 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner returned to “SmackDown” last Friday after missing several weeks to sell injuries from a Corbin attack on May 13. In an impassioned promo, Moss proclaimed that his former persona “isn’t just gone, [he] buried him,” before viciously attacking Corbin with chair shots.

With Corbin being stretchered out of the arena following Sunday’s match, it appears WWE will be writing him off TV for the time being. Moss, meanwhile, is clearly preparing for bigger things. Following his win at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, Moss caught up with Megan Morant for a backstage interview.

“It all came together tonight, I got my revenge,” Moss said after Hell in a Cell. “The old Madcap Moss would probably go celebrate, tell some jokes and put a smile on my face, but not this Madcap. I’m going right back to work.

“This is just the beginning. Corbin is officially in my rearview, and I’m onto much bigger and better things. You can count on that.”

.@MadcapMoss is elated to get retribution on Happy @BaronCorbinWWE for everything he has put him through, but Moss claims it’s only the beginning for him. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/UEk07MeTUC — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022

