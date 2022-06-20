WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has shared some unfortunate news on his official Facebook page in regard to his current health.

The former WWWF Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he has some infections in his toes and that his surgeon must do some partial amputations. Graham noted that he will be offline for around two or three weeks as he recovers in between surgeries, which requires his full concentration to heal. He was hospitalized in December 2020 for an infection in his big toe.

Graham has a long history of medical issues. He received a liver transplant in 2002 after being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. He was hospitalized again in 2006 due to an obstruction in his bowel caused by a previous surgery. The 2010s didn’t get any better for the former NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion, as he was once again admitted to hospital with further liver complications. This time he was diagnosed with third-stage liver disease and was told he would only have a short time to live. Graham even made arrangements for his burial site to be close to the late Eddie Guerrero. He was hospitalized in 2013 and once more in 2014 with further liver problems, before being admitted again in 2016 due to internal bleeding.

Graham, who signed a WWE Legend’s contract in 2015, made his pro wrestling debut in 1970 and went on to compete for Stampede Wrestling, the American Wrestling Association (AWA), WWE, and the NWA. His last recorded match in pro wrestling came in 1987 at a WWE house show, where he was defeated by Butch Reed. Graham was ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 by Triple H, with his last appearance for the company coming in 2006 when he appeared on “Raw” to promote the release of his book “Tangled Ropes” and the release of a DVD about his career.

Wrestling Inc. wishes Graham all the best for his upcoming surgeries.

