Former WWE NXT Champion Ciampa is now apparently an enhancement talent.

On Monday’s “Raw,” Ciampa didn’t receive an entrance ahead of his match against Riddle, which is typically viewed as a sign of WWE not having any plans for a particular Superstar. Needless to say, Ciampa lost a quick match to The Original Bro.

Ciampa last won a match on WWE TV on the May 9 “Raw” where he defeated Mustafa Ali. This past weekend, he took pair of losses to Ezekiel at two WWE live events.

Ciampa’s recent losing streak could also be a way for WWE to rehab the wrestler and eventually push him up the card, a formula that has worked for a few others in the past. It could also lead to Ciampa eventually joining The Judgement Day, a move that has been rumored for weeks.

Earlier this year, Ciampa said in an interview that he’s willing to do anything asked by WWE creative.

“Creatively, I’m not very hard to please in the sense that I just view it as give me five minutes and I’ll make it the best five minutes I can, whatever that means,” Ciampa told Metro UK. “Whatever I’m asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don’t know. I just look at it like there’s no ending to this. So if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn’t mean after that I can’t go back and do something else I might enjoy. There’s no ending.”

Ciampa debuted on the Red Brand shortly after April’s WrestleMania 38.

