Two of the top prospects in WWE’s developmental system are set to square off in a championship clash on tonight’s “NXT”. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Tony D’Angelo.

Hayes is in his second reign as North American Champion after winning the title from Cameron Grimes at the In Your House event earlier this month. After less than a year and a half in WWE’s developmental system, Hayes has established himself as one of the top in-ring performers on “NXT”.

D’Angelo’s rise up the ranks on “NXT” has been fueled primarily by his charisma and verbal skills. He’s now leading his own faction, which recently absorbed the members of Legado Del Fantasma. However, D’Angelo’s development may be stalled by an injury he suffered at a non-televised event on June 11. D’Angelo has not appeared in a match since then. Matches on tonight’s episode of “NXT” were recorded two weeks ago; before D’Angelo was injured.

Another man with his sights set on the North American Championship is Solo Sikoa. Less than a year after he signed with WWE, Sikoa is building a strong following. He has repeatedly declared that he wants to be the next challenger for the North American Title. He will go one-on-one against Grayson Waller.

Also on tonight’s episode, Alba Fyre will go up against Lash Legend. The former Kay Lee Ray has been building momentum since she re-debuted under her new ring name. Fyre is unbeaten since she returned to “NXT” last month. Tonight’s match was set up when Legend attacked Fyre from behind on a recent episode of “NXT”.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “NXT” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts