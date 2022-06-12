WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Tony D’Angelo has reportedly suffered an injury during a recent live event on Saturday according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The issue occurred during the “WWE NXT 2.0” Live Event in Largo, Florida, and he suffered an issue to his arm/shoulder. Angelo was competing against Cameron Grimes on the show when the issue occurred, with their match ending due to a stoppage because of it, but it is currently unknown how serious the problem is, but that is expected to be known in the coming days.

Sigh, it seems @TonyDangeloWWE suffered a shoulder injury at #nxtlargo Hopefully @WWENXT did some weird work and if not, hopefully the dude is alright. Wresting ain’t easy.@MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/KPRXivguVy — El Mangosta (@cmhendricks58) June 12, 2022

The full results from the Largo, Florida show are as follows:

* Mandy Rose (c) w/Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne def. Indi Hartwell w/Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez – NXT Women’s Championship

* Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker ended when Von Wagner interfered

* Von Wagner w/Mr Stone & Sofia Cromwell def. Hank Walker

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

* Wendy Choo def. Tiffany Stratton w/Grayson Waller

* Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro w/Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail def. Duke Hudson & Quincy Elliott

* Tony D’Angelo w/Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes ends in stoppage due to D’Angelo’s apparent injury

* Carmelo Hayes (c) w/Trick Williams def. Solo Sikoa – NXT North American Championship

* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen w/Fallon Henley def. Joe Gacy & The Dyad

“WWE NXT 2.0” had only just returned to touring this weekend for the first time since the pandemic, providing many of the younger talents with the opportunity to work in front of different crowds, while giving other fans the chance to see them live.

D’Angelo has been enjoying a push as of late, having his own faction with the ‘Wiseguys’ Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan wrestling with him, while D’Angelo has worked as the leader. The group recently defeated Legado Del Fantasma at WWE NXT In Your House, which meant Santos Escobar’s group had to join D’Angelo’s faction.

