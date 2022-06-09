After this week’s live episode of “WWE NXT 2.0” on Tuesday, the newly multicolored brand had tapings on Wednesday night. Results from those tapings come courtesy of PWInsider who noted that the order of the matches is in the order that they occurred.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP (Taping One)

Quincy Elliot def. Bryson Montana

Sloane Jacobs def. an unannounced women’s wrestler (It was noted they did not receive an entrance)

WWE NXT (believed to be airing on 6/14)

WWE NXT Men’s Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe to retain their titles

A promo occurred backstage with Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell regarding their six-women tag against Toxic Attraction

Fallon Henley (with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) def. Tiffany Stratton.

Bron Breakker accepted a challenge from Duke Hudson backstage for a match later on tonight.

Wes Lee def. Xyon Quinn

The Dyad (with Joe Gacy) def. Javier Bernal & Dante Chen (Joe Gacy cut a promo after the match)

An in-ring confrontation went down between the D’Angelo Family and Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. This resulted in Tony D’Angelo receiving an NXT North American Championship match the following week.

WWE NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker def. Duke Hudson

Following the fight, Cameron Grimes came down to the ring and noted that Breakker didn’t have to work as hard as he did to get to where he’s at because everyone knows who his dad is. Not everyone knows who Cameron Grimes’ father was and the former NXT North American Champ claimed there was nepotism going on in “NXT.” Grimes challenged Breakker to a match at the Great American Bash on July 5.

Giovanni Vinci (the former Fabian Aichner) def. Guru Raaj

Grayson Waller and Solo Sikoa will be fighting one another next week after a backstage confrontation went down.

Carmelo Hayes & Trent Williams def. Two Dimes & Stacks

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Indi Hartwell def. Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, & Jacy Jayne)

WWE NXT LEVEL UP (Taping Two)

Kiana James def. Brooklyn Barlow

Ikemen Jiro def. Ru Feng

WWE NXT (believed to be for 6/21)

Grayson Waller def. Solo Sikoa

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Wes Lee had an in-ring promo discussing his previous NXT Tag Team Championship runs and lamenting about hitting the bottom before he was confronted by Trick Williams

Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro (w/Stacks & Two Dimes) (The loss was due to a miscommunication by Stacks & Two Dimes)

Von Wagner def. Brooks Jensen

Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend by DQ when Lash used Alba’s bat

An in-ring confrontation occurred when Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade interrupted Toxic Attraction. Perez shared her inner conflict in deciding to challenge for the NXT Women’s Title or the NXT Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade. This prompted Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to come out.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) def. Tony D’Angelo (with Stacks, Two Dimes, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) to retain the title

The finish saw Santos Escobar hand Hayes a pair of brass knuckles instead of D’Angelo and Hayes used them to get the win and retain the title. Legado Del Fantasma and the D’Angelo Family stared one another down to close out the program.

