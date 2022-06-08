The 6/7 episode of WWE “NXT 2.0” received some positive rating news thanks in part to the fallout from NXT: In Your House over the weekend.

Wrestlenomics came out with the ratings from Tuesday night and the episode saw an average viewership of 675,000 which is the highest number the program has seen since May 3. It received a 23% increase in total viewership from the week before.

The key demo also saw an increase as it accrued an audience of 183,000 (0.14, P18-49) which gives it a 21% increase from the previous week. It ranked #22 overall in that demo for cable originals and #38 for broadcast primetime. The two heavy-hitters for Tuesday evening were America’s Got Talent for NBC at #1 (0.77, P18-49) and the NHL Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN at #2 (0.68, P18-49).

The show also saw an increase in numbers from an annual standpoint. The 6/8/2021 episode had 669,000 in average viewership, giving Tuesday’s episode a boost of 17,000 from the year before. The key demo did see a drop in comparison to 2021 as that episode had an audience of 0.19 in P18-49. The 2021 episode also faced tough competition as it went up against the NBA playoffs.

The In Your House fallout of “NXT 2.0” kicked off with the newly crowned Carmelo Hayes cutting a promo before main-eventing, alongside his hype man Trick Williams, against Solo Sikoa and a returning Apollo Crews . Crews initially came out to answer Bron Breakker’s open challenge but then was later revealed as Sikoa’s surprise partner after Sikoa was attacked by Hayes and Williams. Crews and Sikoa defeated Hayes and Williams.

In addition to that, an inaugural Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament winner was crowned as Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals of the tournament. We also saw Santos Escobar in action against Nathan Frazer while being under the watchful eye of his new “family boss” Tony D’Angelo. The program hyped the in-ring debut of Joe Gacy’s druids for next week and the debut of Giovanni Vinci (formerly Fabian Aichner) who the program has been hyping for the past two weeks with vignettes.

