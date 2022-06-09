Sam Shaw, the former Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT, has put his artistic hand to use and illustrated an All Elite limited edition portrait of Jon Moxley. The design is on sale now for $34.99 per poster print by AEW Shop. There will be 200 poster prints available, every one hand-numbered. The Moxley “Portrait of Violence” print is the only Shaw piece listed on the AEW shop site.

Just in- Only 200 AVAILABLE! Check out @JonMoxley’s Portrait of Violence at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! They will be hand numbered. pic.twitter.com/xxCPWLFBKB — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 9, 2022

Shaw was released by WWE back on April 29 along with nine other names associated with the NXT brand. The company cited budget cuts as the reason. Shaw became a free agent back on May 30 after adhering to the 30-non-compete clause issued to NXT talent. Since his release, Shaw went back to using his real name and filed to trademark the term “Hatchet.” Shaw is also scheduled to appear at the NWA Alwayz Ready event happening on Saturday, June 11. No further information as to what Shaw’s role or involvement will be in terms of that appearance, but the announcement did make clear that he’d be ready to compete.

Before being signed by WWE in 2019, many fans associated Shaw with IMPACT Wrestling, where he worked for several years. Once signed by WWE, Shaw became Dexter Lumis and was involved in a feud and eventual alliance with Johnny Gargano’s The Way.

On-screen, Lumis ended up marrying Indi Hartwell, who is still with NXT, and they became an unlikely power couple for the brand. On several occasions, while with WWE, Shaw put his artistic talent to good use as he drew up some messages for his soon to be wife, and behind the scenes, he illustrated a picture of his former boss, Triple H. Lumis’ exit from the company has been noted on NXT programming.

