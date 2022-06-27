One of the most celebrated stars in WWE history is set to return on tonight’s “Raw”.

John Cena will be back to celebrate the anniversary of his WWE debut. Cena’s first appearance on “SmackDown” was broadcast 20 years ago today.

Tonight’s “Raw” will be Cena’s first live appearance in front of WWE fans since he appeared in a dark match following an episode of “SmackDown” from New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 10, 2021. Cena teams with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos. Prior to that, Cena made his last appearance on a WWE broadcast when he lost to Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam on August 21.

There are indications that Cena may cross paths with WWE United States Champion Theory, who has repeatedly mentioned Cena on “Raw” over the past several weeks. However, Theory is also set to defend his title against Bobby Lashley during Saturday night’s Money in the Bank event.

WWE is promoting a unique Money in the Bank qualifying match for tonight’s “Raw”. Kevin Owens will face one of three opponents: Elias, his purported younger brother Ezekiel, or a previously unseen member of their family, Elrod. Owens’ obsession with proving that Elias and Ezekiel are one in the same has become a major ongoing storyline on “Raw”.

Last Monday, Elias and Ezekiel appeared together in the same segment. Later, Elias performed a brief in-ring concert. Owens interrupted it but was forced to retreat backstage by Elias. Once there, Owens found Ezekiel waiting for him, leaving Owens flabbergasted.

The current lineup for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus. Seven participants are expected to eventually be announced for the match.

As of Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

John Cena returns to Raw

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Elias or Elrod or Ezekiel

