“WWE SmackDown” star Aliyah is hurt right now, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio,” which is why she wasn’t on the most recent episode of the blue brand.

In the build-up to the last Friday’s episode, it had been advertised that Aliyah would be competing against Shotzi Blackheart in a women’s Money In The Bank qualification match, but that never ended up happening. No explanation was given, but Tamina ended up taking Aliyah’s place on the night, with Shotzi getting the victory to earn her place at the upcoming premium live event.

While no official details were provided on what the problem is, Aliyah was taken off the show because she is hurt right now, adding to the growing list of wrestlers who are injured right now. There are countless talents in various promotions currently not cleared, and that includes WWE who are missing Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton right now due to different issues.

Aliyah last competed on June 19 at WWE’s Sunday Stunner live event in Billings, Montana where she teamed with Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez in order to defeat Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler. It is currently unknown when she will be cleared in order to return to action, but there remains two vacant spots in the upcoming ladder match.

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place this Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to happen at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts