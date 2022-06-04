Madcap Moss returned with a brand new theme music and gimmick on Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. That’s not all – Moss also ditched the suspenders for black tights.

In an impassioned promo, Moss mentioned that he had “buried” his old self, making it abundantly clear that he’s dropping the comedy aspects of his personality.

After Happy Corbin refused to fight Moss, WWE official Adam Pearce announced an impromptu match between the two friends-turned-foes. However, the match ended in a quick DQ as Moss attacked Corbin with a chair.

Later in a backstage segment, Pearce announced a singles match between Corbin and Moss for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. For those who missed the show, you can click here for complete “SmackDown” results.

Moss returning with a new gimmick shouldn’t come as a shock. After missing two episodes of “SmackDown” to sell injuries from a Corbin attack on the May 13 episode, Moss announced last week that fans will see a “brand new side” of him this week. Furthermore, a previous report suggested that WWE has plans to switch up the Moss character now that he is working as a babyface.

