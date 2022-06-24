Happy Corbin’s interactions with WWE legend and Hollywood movie star The Rock have been rare but memorable. During Friday Night “SmackDown’s” debut on FOX, which also marked the 20-year anniversary of the show, “The Brahma Bull” made a special appearance, hitting a People’s Elbow and a Rock Bottom on Corbin while the heel superstar was confronting Becky Lynch.

That night was Rock’s first appearance in three years on WWE television. Corbin described why the Hollywood star wasn’t intimidating to him and compared him to another intimidating figure in WWE.

“There’s something about him and it’s just gravitational like, ‘You’re The Rock, I’m gonna watch you do whatever you do,’” Corbin said. “So, it’s cool. I think because he’s kind of one of the guys, it’s not intimidating versus where I think people see Vince [McMahon] as your boss and he’s gonna control your future. So that’s a little more intimidating, except for when he knocked my hat off yesterday; I wanted to fight him.”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently reiterated that sentiment about Vince being intimidating, revealing that a WWE talent was suspended over an answer they gave him when he applauded talent for a match they had. Happy Corbin continued to describe exactly what happened with Vince and why he viewed him as untouchable.

“I was sitting down like this at the table and then I get hit in the back of my head, my hat fly’s off and I turn around and he’s just belly laughing at me,” Corbin said. “I’m like, dude, I would punch you if I could. Yes, yes. He knows he’s untouchable and can just mess with me.”

Unfortunately for Vince, an ongoing investigation involving him and a female co-worker having an affair led to the 40-year Chairman and CEO having to step down from his role and hand it over to his daughter Stephanie in the interim. We will keep you up to date on any further news on that situation.

