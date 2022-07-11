Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Dante Martin vs. JD Drake

* Shawna Reed vs. Anna Jay

* The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor)

* JC vs. Julia Hart

* Paris Van Dal vs. Emi Sakura

* Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney

“AEW Dark: Elevation” begins at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

