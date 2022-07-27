During this week’s episode of “AEW Dark,” PAC retained the AEW All-Atlantic Title against LJ Cleary. The match was taped last weekend at OTT’s Poetry Slam in Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland.

PAC became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door after defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors.

Also during the show, Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds defeated Ryan Nemeth, Jericho Appreciation Society member Angelo Parker defeated Cameron Stewart, and Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle.

Below are the full results of the July 26 episode:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) defeated LJ Cleary

* Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart

* Ari Daivari defeated Blake Christian

* Slim J defeated Blake Li

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Recks

* Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

*  Alex Reynolds (with -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

* Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando

* Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon

“AEW Dark” airs every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. 

