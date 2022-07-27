During this week’s episode of “AEW Dark,” PAC retained the AEW All-Atlantic Title against LJ Cleary. The match was taped last weekend at OTT’s Poetry Slam in Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland.

PAC became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door after defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors.

Also during the show, Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds defeated Ryan Nemeth, Jericho Appreciation Society member Angelo Parker defeated Cameron Stewart, and Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle.

Below are the full results of the July 26 episode:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) defeated LJ Cleary

* Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart

* Ari Daivari defeated Blake Christian

* Slim J defeated Blake Li

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Recks

* Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

* Alex Reynolds (with -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

* Cole Karter defeated Mike Orlando

* Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon

Did you catch this incredible battle between #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @BASTARDPAC and @LJ_Cleary in the main event of #AEWDark? Watch it all right here! ▶️ https://t.co/U2xI57B5xU

Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/tVa1LkwPP3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2022

A violent and vicious victory for #HouseOfBlack‘s @TheJuliaHart, as she adds another victim to her record! Don’t miss another second of #AEWDark: ▶️ https://t.co/U2xI57SGWu

Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2SeAzk pic.twitter.com/mkgdZxxWkG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022

All business for #JerichoAppreciationSociety‘s @TheAngeloParker, making quick work of his opponent to get the win tonight on #AEWDark! Check out the action here: ▶️ https://t.co/U2xI57B5xU

Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/W4U1D0d5RS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022

Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) takes flight and takes the victory with his signature Nose Dive tonight on #AEWDark! Catch all the action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/U2xI57B5xU

Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/DToNCIGfiB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022

#DarkOrder‘s @YTAlexReynolds captures the victory tonight on #AEWDark with a stunner off the ropes! Tune in right here for all the action! ▶️ https://t.co/U2xI57SGWu

Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2SeAzk pic.twitter.com/6QWsas8su8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022

“AEW Dark” airs every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

