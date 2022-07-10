PAC’s next AEW All-Atlantic title defense is set for July 22nd.

PAC had successfully defended the title for the first time on Sunday against Shota Umino in Revolution Pro Wrestling’s main event in Sheffield, UK. The match will be available this Tuesday on AEW Dark.

His second title defense will be against LJ Cleary at OTT’s Poetry Slam in Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland.

The match was first announced for July 4th but is now official after PAC’s win on Sunday.

Cleary had commented about the upcoming title match.

He wrote, “I woke up on my 21st birthday finding out this match was canceled. Wondering why did this happen. It’s 2 1/2 years later I am 10 times the wrestler and 10 times the man and Pac is the @AEW All-Atlantic Champion. I am irelands best, time to be the worlds best. @OTT_wrestling”

PAC became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door after defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors.

The All-Atlantic Title was announced during the June 8th edition of AEW “Dynamite.”

