Three title matches and some major returns are set for tonight’s special Fight For The Fallen episode of “AEW Dynamite”.

Bryan Danielson will return to in-ring action for the first time since AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view last May. An undisclosed injury has kept Danielson sidelined and forced him to bow out of a match against Zack Sabre Jr. at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Danielson is set to face Daniel Garcia tonight in the latest clash between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Another ally of Chris Jericho will also return to action tonight. Sammy Guevara is set to face Dante Martin. It will be Guevara’s first match since Eddie Kingston threw him from the top of the double steel cage during the Blood & Guts match four weeks ago.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Interim World Championship for the third time in less than a month. He’ll face former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush tonight. Rush is coming off a win over his brother Dragon Lee at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view last Saturday night. Rush has not been pinned in a one-on-one match on U.S. soil since he lost the ROH World Title to Bandido at the Final Battle pay-per-view last December.

Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita earned the title shot by defeating Rosa in a non-title match in Japan earlier this month. Yamashita is one of the top stars in Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, where she is a former three-time holder of the Princess of Princess Championship, the promotion’s top title.

Also tonight, Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Danhausen. The match was set up when Danhausen answered Starks’ open challenge on last Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite”.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

AEW Interim World Championship Match: Rush vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

FTW Championship Match: Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara

2-On-1 Match: AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

We hear from Jungle Boy

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

