A big weekend for Jay Lethal kicks off with a marquee match on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage”.

Lethal will team with the 7′ 2″ giant Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt for a six-man tag team match against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

An even higher profile match for Lethal is just days away. He will be part of the main event of Ric Flair’s Last Match event coming up on Sunday. Lethal will team with Jeff Jarrett to take on Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

For Dutt, this is his first match since 2017, when he lost to Jonathan Gresham at a NOVA Pro Wrestling show in Virginia. During the weeks leading up to the match, Dutt had also been working regularly for Impact Wrestling, where he’s a former X-Division Champion.

Tonight’s “Rampage” will also see a teacher vs. student showdown between Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. Sydal took Moriarty under his wing months ago. However, Sydal became frustrated after seeing Moriarty use the ropes to steal a pinfall win over Dante Martin and then listen to overtures from Stokely Hathaway during last Friday’s “Rampage”.

AEW is also promoting a new music video from The Acclaimed, in which they will reveal the stipulation for an upcoming match against the Gunn Club. Plus, Ethan Page will face Leon Ruffin in a rematch from a recent episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation” and we’ll hear from the new Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

The following lineup is announced for tonight’s “Rampage”:

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

The Acclaimed music video

We hear from Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

Stay tuned for more on tonight's "Rampage"

