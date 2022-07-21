A few weeks after their match at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess 22 event, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Miyu Yamashita will lock horns again next week – this time in a title bout.

AEW announced Wednesday that Rosa will defend her title against Yamashita on the 7/27 “AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen” episode.

Yamashita earned a title opportunity by defeating Rosa at the aforementioned TJPW event on 7/9, which aired on the 7/12 “AEW Dark” episode. The match essentially introduced the uber-talented Yamashita to American audiences.

I'm excited!!! I will do my best to defeat Thunder Rosa with the greatest respect. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/iUfSZIgmT9 pic.twitter.com/lGmrwdKfpF — 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) July 21, 2022

This will be Rosa’s first title defense since her victory over Toni Storm at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. Since the match, the two women have formed a tag team, and have been in a rivalry with Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose.

Yamashita is currently on TJPW’s tour of the United States, wrestling for indie promotions such as Garden State Pro Wrestling. She will also participate in a seminar for GSPW on Saturday, July 23.

Yamashita is widely regarded as one of the greatest female pro wrestlers on the planet. In 2013, she became one of the first signees of DDT’s all-female Tokyo Joshi Pro sister promotion. She was immediately pushed as the top star of the new promotion, becoming the inaugural Tokyo Princess of Princess Champion on January 4, 2016. Since then, she has gone on to hold the title for a combined 1,065 days over the course of three title reigns. She is presently recognized as TJPW’s ace.

As noted earlier, another title match has been announced for the 7/27 “AEW Dynamite” episode. Following his successful FTW Championship defense against Cole Karter on this week’s show, Ricky Starks was confronted by Danhausen, which set up a title bout for next week.

